Bonfire Financial Acquires 664 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Bonfire Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 3.5% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VIS stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $303.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average of $282.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

