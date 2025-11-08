Christian Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 224,774 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,774 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

