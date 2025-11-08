Bonfire Financial Buys Shares of 1,627 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

