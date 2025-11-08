Bensler LLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vistra comprises about 1.8% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 594.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 42.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $190.65 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.