iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IYG opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

