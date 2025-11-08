Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Invests $204,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $469.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $480.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

