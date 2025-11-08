Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Sony during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 81.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $189.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.