Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,372,000 after buying an additional 1,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 624,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 93,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.