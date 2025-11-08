Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

