Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 15,564 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 304,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average of $229.88. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.