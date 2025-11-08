ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.00. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.34 and its 200 day moving average is $559.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.96. ASM International has a 1 year low of $372.61 and a 1 year high of $661.33.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 22.23%. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.