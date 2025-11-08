Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 4,670,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.55. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

