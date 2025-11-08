Reviewing Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femasys and NeoGenomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.89 million 17.95 -$18.82 million ($0.86) -1.21 NeoGenomics $709.16 million 1.84 -$78.73 million ($0.88) -11.45

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 1 0 3 0 2.50 NeoGenomics 1 8 7 0 2.38

Femasys currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 605.13%. NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,113.72% -713.74% -152.60% NeoGenomics -16.00% -3.36% -1.95%

Volatility & Risk

Femasys has a beta of -2.55, suggesting that its share price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. It also provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. In addition, the company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

