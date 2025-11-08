Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

LUN traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.91. 2,566,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,828. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.33, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.87. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.02.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

