Nvwm LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 714.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4%

CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

