Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Trading Up 0.5%

VCEL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. 815,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vericel has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

