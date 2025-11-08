Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $260.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.28 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 18.46%.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 756,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,489. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

