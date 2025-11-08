Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,614. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Point Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.