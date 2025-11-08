Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of EIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,614. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- What does consumer price index measure?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.