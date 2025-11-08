USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,679. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.16%. The firm had revenue of $250.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

