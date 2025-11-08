Contrasting Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Retractable Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 1.01 -$26.08 million ($56.12) 0.00 Retractable Technologies $38.16 million 0.64 -$7.01 million ($0.29) -2.83

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Assure and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Assure has a beta of 185.12, suggesting that its share price is 18,412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Assure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

