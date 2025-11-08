Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,825,009 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,825,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

