US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of USFD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.48. 2,471,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

