CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YOU. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. CLEAR Secure has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,794.68. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,027 shares of company stock worth $1,250,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 30.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the third quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

