Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.