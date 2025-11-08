Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $13.63 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

