International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

IBM stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

