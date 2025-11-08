Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 30.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 135,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

