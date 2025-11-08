Head to Head Contrast: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Solgold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -9.99 Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64% Solgold N/A -14.92% -7.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Solgold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 1 0 3 1 2.80 Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Solgold.

Risk & Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solgold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Gold beats Solgold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

