Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BNP Paribas Exane from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $191.24. 9,282,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a PEG ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

