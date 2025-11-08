BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Citigroup upgraded BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 4,955,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,874. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 21.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $10,892,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

