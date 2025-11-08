Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,301 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $42,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $7,331,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

DoorDash Profile



DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

