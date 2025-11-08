Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $104,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

Oracle stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.88. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

