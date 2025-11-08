WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

