Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.31, but opened at $94.60. Tapestry shares last traded at $98.4450, with a volume of 2,528,418 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.97%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,782 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $351,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,593 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $311,388,000 after purchasing an additional 939,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

