Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $31.00. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $31.6640, with a volume of 1,908,045 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 457,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,138,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,535,202.10. This trade represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,618,887 shares of company stock valued at $81,851,970 and have sold 86,231 shares valued at $2,709,742. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 588.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,778.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

