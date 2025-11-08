Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Warby Parker Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 4,861,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,684. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,709,521. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $2,029,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 416,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

