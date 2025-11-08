Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells $301,304.21 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $301,304.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 265,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,208.45. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFLY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

