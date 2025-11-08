Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $220,850.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,765.96. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $224,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $228,800.00.

NYSE:HMN opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $5,089,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

