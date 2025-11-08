Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $328,260.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,705.52. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,157,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 142,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.