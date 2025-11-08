HC Wainwright Estimates CervoMed’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for CervoMed in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CervoMed Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed during the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.