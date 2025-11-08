TD Cowen Cuts Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Price Target to $15.00

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SENS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

NYSE:SENS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 211,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Senseonics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 176,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Senseonics by 120.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.