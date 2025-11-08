HC Wainwright Predicts Evotec’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Evotec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

EVO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evotec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:EVO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. Evotec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 227.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 521,708 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

