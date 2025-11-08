Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 153,666 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 109,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.