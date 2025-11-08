Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. D Boral Capital raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plus Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert P. Lenk bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,270.23. This trade represents a 375.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.77. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.