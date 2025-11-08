Sigma Planning Corp Has $560,000 Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RB Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 4.4%

RBA stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $119.58.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

