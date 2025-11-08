Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.25. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.The firm had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 292.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.