Financial Review: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) & Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Elcom International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $2.61 million 15.14 -$6.47 million ($0.30) -7.83 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Neonode has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neonode and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 1 1 0 0 1.50 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Neonode currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Neonode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -241.38% -40.64% -35.78% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neonode beats Elcom International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom’s PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

