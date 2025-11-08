Brokerages Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Target Price at $31.33

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several equities analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 129.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH opened at $21.83 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

