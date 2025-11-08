Brokerages Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Target Price at $31.33

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.
Several equities analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BZH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA Price Performance
Shares of BZH opened at $21.83 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beazer Homes USA
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.