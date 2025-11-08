Financial Comparison: Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) vs. Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $34.26 million 2.69 $11.33 million $2.78 7.83 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $126.04 million 2.02 $20.79 million $4.51 9.80

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D&D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 34.98% 12.72% 1.80% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 19.03% 12.36% 0.98%

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, consumer, installment, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

