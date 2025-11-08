Analysts Offer Predictions for NSSC Q2 Earnings

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NAPCO Security Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NAPCO Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $42.14 on Thursday. NAPCO Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

